Austria PPI Inflation Accelerates Further

Austria’s producer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in September, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria showed Monday.

Producer prices climbed 1.8 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 1.4 percent increase in August. The measure has been rising since December last year.

The price index for intermediate goods went up 3.0 percent annually in September and energy prices grew by 1.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.5 percent from August, when it edged up by 0.2 percent.

