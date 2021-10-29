Austria Producer Price Inflation Highest Since January 2000

Austria’s producer price inflation rose to the highest since January 2000, data figures from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

The producer price index grew 10.5 percent year-on-year in September, following a 9.5 percent rise in August. Prices rose for the eighth straight month.

Prices for intermediate goods grew 14.3 percent yearly in September and those of energy prices gained 20.4 percent. Prices for capital goods and consumer goods rose by 1.4 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.1 percent in September, following a 0.8 percent increase in the preceding month.

In the third quarter, producer prices rose 9.6 percent yearly, following a 5.39 percent gain in the second quarter.

On a quarterly basis, producer prices rose 3.6 percent in the third quarter, following a 2.9 percent rise in the prior quarter.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the consumer prices grew 3.6 percent annually in October and rose 0.5 percent from a month ago, preliminary estimate revealed.

EU measure of harmonized index increased 3.7 percent yearly in October and rose 0.6 percent from a month ago.

