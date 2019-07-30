Austria Producer Prices Fall Most In 2-1/2 Years

Austria’s producer prices declined at the fastest pace in two-and-a-half years in June, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index dropped 0.2 percent year-on-year in June, after a 0.6 percent increase in May.

The latest decline was the weakest since November 2016, when it was 0.2 percent.

The decline in producer prices were mainly driven by energy and intermediate goods by 1.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

While, prices for capital goods and consumer goods grew by 1.0 percent, each.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.4 percent in June, following a 0.2 percent decrease in the previous month.

