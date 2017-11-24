Austria’s production index continued to rise in September, data from Statistics Austria revealed Friday.
The production index that combines output of both industry and construction, grew 3.7 percent year-on-year in September.
Industrial output advanced 4 percent and construction output gained 2.4 percent.
On a monthly basis, the production index dropped 0.6 percent as industrial production fell 0.7 percent and construction by 0.4 percent.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Taiwan Economic Growth Accelerates In Q3 - November 24, 2017
- *UK Oct Mortgage Approvals 40.48K, Consensus 40.85K - November 24, 2017
- Austria Production Index Expands In September - November 24, 2017