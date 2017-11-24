Austria Production Index Expands In September

Austria’s production index continued to rise in September, data from Statistics Austria revealed Friday.

The production index that combines output of both industry and construction, grew 3.7 percent year-on-year in September.

Industrial output advanced 4 percent and construction output gained 2.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, the production index dropped 0.6 percent as industrial production fell 0.7 percent and construction by 0.4 percent.

