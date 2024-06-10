Austria’s production index witnessed a more modest decline in April, as reported by Statistics Austria on Monday.The production index experienced a 0.5 percent year-over-year drop, an improvement from March’s sharper 3.7 percent decrease. This marks the fourth consecutive month of decline.Industrial output fell by 1.4 percent, following a 3.5 percent reduction previously. Conversely, the construction sector saw a 2.8 percent increase, rebounding from a 4.3 percent decrease.Breaking down the industrial sector, consumer goods production plummeted by 16.0 percent, and intermediate goods output decreased by 3.8 percent.However, energy goods production rose by 3.6 percent, and the output of consumer non-durables expanded by 7.4 percent.On a monthly basis, production saw an accelerated growth rate of 2.2 percent, compared to a 0.6 percent increase in March.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com