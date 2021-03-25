Austria Production Index Falls In January

Austria’s production index declined in January, as industrial production and construction output decreased, data from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.

The production index decreased 3.8 percent year-on-year in January, following a 2.9 percent fall in December.

Industrial production declined 3.5 percent annually in January and construction output decreased 5.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the production index grew 2.4 percent in January, after a 3.5 percent decline in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 1.7 percent in January and construction output gained 4.7 percent.

