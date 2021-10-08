Austria Production Index Growth Slows In August

Austria’s production index rose at a softer pace in August, as industrial production and construction output increased, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.
The production index increased 8.6 percent year-on-year in August, after 8.8 percent rise in July.
Industrial production gained 10.3 percent annually in August and construction output rose 3.5 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, the production index declined 0.6 percent in August, after a 1.2 percent rise in the prior month.
On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 0.8 percent in August and construction output grew 0.3 percent.
