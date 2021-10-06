Austria Trade Balance Swing To Deficit

Austria’s trade balance swung to deficit in July, as exports and imports rise, data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 469.902 million in July versus a surplus of EUR 450.649 million in the same month last year.

Exports grew 10.4 percent yearly in July and imports increased 18.3 percent.

On a working day adjusted exports and imports rose by 14.2 percent and 22.8 percent, respectively.

For the January to July period, trade deficit was EUR 5.862 billion. Exports and imports increased by 15.8 percent and 22.0 percent, respectively.

