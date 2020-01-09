Austria Trade Balance Swings To Surplus In October

Austria’s trade balance registered a surplus in October versus a deficit a year ago, as exports rose and imports declined, data from the Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.

The trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 301.22 million in October from a deficit of EUR 619.54 million in the same month last year.

Exports rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in October and imports declined 3.2 percent.

The trade with EU nations resulted in a deficit of EUR 141.89 million in October versus a shortfall of EUR 641.76 million in the same month last year.

The non-EU trade surplus grew to EUR 443.11 million from EUR 22.22 million. Exports to these countries grew 8.6 percent, while imports from them fell 1.1 percent.

During the January to October period, exports and imports rose by 2.9 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 3.846 billion.

