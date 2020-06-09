Austria Trade Deficit Narrows In March

Austria’s trade deficit decreased in March amid a fall exports and imports, data from the Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit fell to EUR 20.9 million in March from EUR 442 million in the same month last year.

Exports fell 5.2 percent year-on-year in March and imports declined 8.0 percent.

On a working-day adjusted, exports and imports decreased 8.5 percent and 10.3 percent, respectively.

The trade with EU nations resulted in a deficit of EUR 14.18 million in March versus a shortfall of EUR 578.98 million in the same month last year.

For the January to March period, exports declined 5.0 percent and imports fell 6.8 percent. The trade deficit was EUR 579.90 million.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com