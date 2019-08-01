Austria Unemployment Falls Further

Austria’s unemployment fell for a 30th straight month in July, despite a slowing economy, the Public Employment Service, or AMS, said Thursday.

The number of unemployed fell by 15,387 persons or 4.5 percent year-on-year to 325,206.

The slowdown in the industrial sector was clearly visible with unemployment in the sector falling just 2.4 percent or by 652 persons, the agency said.

Further, the number of job vacancies in the industrial sector decreased 5.2 percent, which was noticeably lower for the first time since December 2014.

The overall unemployment rate was 6.5 percent, which was 0.3 percentage points lower than a year ago, but unchanged from June.

Total vacancies grew 5.5 percent or by 4,314 jobs year-on-year.

