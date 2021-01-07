Austria Wholesale Prices Fall Further In December

Austria’s wholesale prices decline further in December, albeit at a softer pace, data from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.

The wholesale price index fell 2.7 percent year-on-year in December, following a 3.8 percent decline in November.

Prices for other petroleum products declined 25.3 percent annually in December.

Meanwhile, prices for watches and jewelry increased 17.2 percent and used materials and residual materials rose by 14.1 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale prices increased 1.2 percent in December, following a 0.3 percent growth in the prior month.

