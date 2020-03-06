Austria Wholesale Prices Fall In February

Austria’s wholesale prices fell in February after rising in the preceding month, data from the from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

The wholesale price index declined 1.2 percent year-on-year in February, after a 0.7 percent fall in January. In December, prices fell 0.4 percent.

Prices for waste and residual materials fell 12.3 percent annually in February and those of other petroleum products, and iron and steel decreased by 8.8 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale prices decreased 1.2 percent in February, after a 0.5 percent rise in the prior month.

