Austria Wholesale Prices Grow In February

Austria’s wholesale prices grew in February, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

The wholesale price index surged 2.2 percent year-on-year in February, after a 0.1 percent decline in January.

Prices for scraps and residual materials accelerated 63.1 percent annually in February and prices for iron and steel grew 26.6 percent.

Prices for watches and jewelry increased 11.5 percent and agricultural machinery, equipment and accessories rose by 16.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale prices increased 1.5 percent in February, after a 2.1 percent gain in the prior month.

