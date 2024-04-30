According to the latest data released by the Austrian Statistical Office on April 30, 2024, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Austria saw a slight decrease in April compared to the previous month. In March 2024, the CPI had registered a growth of 0.49%, but in April 2024, it slowed down to 0.10%. The comparison, which is month-over-month, indicates a subtle shift in consumer prices within the Austrian economy.The slight dip in the CPI suggests that inflationary pressures in Austria might be stabilizing, providing some relief to consumers. As the world economy continues to navigate through various challenges, including geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions, monitoring consumer prices remains crucial for policymakers and investors alike. The updated CPI data for April 2024 will serve as a valuable insight into the evolving economic landscape in Austria and its implications for the global market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com