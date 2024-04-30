According to the latest data released by the Austrian Statistical Office, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Austria rose by 3.50% in April 2024 compared to the same month last year. This marks a decrease from the previous month’s figure, which stood at 4.12% in March 2024. The CPI measures the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for goods and services, providing a key indicator of inflation. The data was updated on April 30, 2024, and reflects the ongoing economic conditions in Austria amid global economic challenges. Year-over-year comparisons offer valuable insights into consumer price trends and the overall economic landscape, guiding policymakers and businesses in making informed decisions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com