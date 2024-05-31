The Austrian Consumer Price Index (CPI) has shown a slight decrease, easing from 3.51% in April 2024 to 3.30% in May 2024, according to the latest data released on May 31, 2024. This yearly comparison highlights a moderate depreciation in inflationary pressure in Austria.This current reading of 3.30% indicates the percentage change in the average price level of a fixed basket of goods and services purchased by households compared to the same month last year. The previous indicator, which was also calculated on a year-over-year basis, stood at 3.51% for April 2024.Analysts suggest that the slower pace of inflation may be reflective of various economic factors at play, including potential easing in supply chain constraints or moderated consumer demand. This development will be closely followed by policymakers and investors, as the CPI serves as a key indicator of economic health and purchasing power stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com