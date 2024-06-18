Austria’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a modest rise in May 2024. According to the most recent data updated on June 18, 2024, the CPI grew by 0.10% month-over-month. This change follows a period in April where the CPI remained flat at 0.00%.The increase highlights a slight upward movement in consumer prices after a period of stagnation. Economists are keeping a close watch to see if this trend continues in the coming months, as minor fluctuations in CPI can often signal broader shifts in the economic landscape.Continued monitoring of the CPI will be crucial for policymakers and investors, as it plays a significant role in decision-making processes related to inflation, interest rates, and overall economic health.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com