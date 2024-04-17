According to the latest data released on April 17, 2024, Austria’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024 showed a slight decrease compared to the previous month. The current indicator stood at 4.12%, down from the previous figure of 4.2%. The CPI is a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services.The comparison period for this data is Year-over-Year, which means that the actual change is compared to the same month a year ago. While there was a slight dip in the CPI from the previous month, the year-over-year comparison provides a broader perspective on inflation trends in Austria. Economists will be closely monitoring future CPI data to assess the overall impact on the country’s economy and to make informed decisions regarding monetary policy and financial markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com