VIENNA, May 31, 2024—Austria’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) has shown a slight decrease, recording a rate of 3.3% for the year ending in May 2024. This is a marginal 0.1 percentage point decline from the previous annual rate of 3.4% reported in April 2024.The HICP is a crucial measure for assessing inflation trends across European Union member countries. The latest data, updated on May 31, 2024, indicates a moderated rate of inflation when compared to the same period a year ago.This slight deceleration may be seen as a positive sign of stabilizing prices, providing some relief to consumers. Policymakers and market analysts will continue to closely monitor these trends to gauge the economic health and make necessary adjustments in economic strategies.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com