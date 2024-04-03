According to the most recent data update on April 3, 2024, the Austrian Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) has remained stable at 0.7%. This figure reflects the current indicator and shows no change from the previous reported value in February 2024. The HICP is an essential metric for assessing inflationary trends within the Austrian economy. The comparison period in this instance is month-over-month, indicating that the 0.7% figure is a reflection of the change in consumer prices from the previous month. This data provides valuable insights into the purchasing power of consumers and the overall economic landscape in Austria.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com