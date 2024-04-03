The latest data on the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for Austria shows that the indicator has remained steady at 4.2% year-over-year. This figure matches the previous reading, indicating a period of stability in consumer price inflation. The previous event in February 2024 also reported an HICP of 4.2%, showing no change in the inflation rate over the past month.The most recent update on the Austrian HICP was provided on 3rd April 2024, highlighting the latest trends in consumer price movements. The HICP is a key indicator used to measure inflation in the Eurozone, with a focus on consumer goods and services. Despite external economic challenges, Austria has maintained a consistent inflation rate, providing some stability in the country’s economic environment.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com