In March 2024, the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) in Austria showed a slight decrease compared to the previous period. The HICP decreased from 4.2% to 4.1% year-over-year. The data, which was updated on 17 April 2024, indicates a small shift in the inflation rate in Austria. The HICP is an important indicator that measures the price changes of goods and services consumed by households. This slight decrease may reflect a stabilization or a slight slowdown in the overall price levels in the country.