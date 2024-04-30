The latest data on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) in Austria for April 2024 has been released, showing a decrease to 0.2%. This marks a decline from the previous indicator in March 2024, which stood at 0.7%. The month-over-month comparison reveals a shift in consumer price levels, indicating a slight decrease in inflationary pressures within the Austrian economy.The HICP is a key indicator used to measure inflation and price stability within the Eurozone countries, including Austria. The recent update on April 2024 data provides valuable insights into the changing economic landscape and consumer behavior trends. With the data being updated on 30 April 2024, policymakers and analysts will closely monitor these figures to assess the overall economic health and make informed decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com