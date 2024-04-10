According to the latest data released by the Austrian Statistical Office, industrial production in Austria took a hit in February 2024. The industrial production index dropped by 5.1% compared to the same month last year. This decline marks a significant slump from the previous month of January 2024 when the industrial production index stood at -2.8%.The year-over-year comparison reveals a challenging period for the Austrian industrial sector, with a notable decrease in production levels from the previous year. The updated data on the industrial production figures were released on April 10, 2024. This decline in industrial production could have implications for the Austrian economy, as the industrial sector plays a crucial role in driving economic growth and stability. Experts will be closely observing further developments in the industrial production sector to assess the potential impact on the overall economic landscape of Austria.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com