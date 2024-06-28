Vienna, June 28, 2024 – Austria’s Producer Price Index (PPI) showed signs of improvement in May 2024, marking a step toward economic stabilization. The latest data revealed a year-over-year decline of -3.5%, an improvement compared to April’s more pronounced drop of -4.8%.The PPI measures the average change over time in the selling prices received by domestic producers for their output, making it a critical indicator of inflation and pricing trends within an economy. The data for May indicates that while prices are still lower compared to the same period last year, the rate of decline has slowed.This update, released on June 28, 2024, underscores a positive shift as the economy grapples with ongoing challenges. Economists will be closely monitoring future data releases to assess whether this trend of moderation continues and what it could mean for Austria’s broader economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com