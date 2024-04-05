In March 2024, Austria saw a significant decrease in wholesale prices, with the indicator falling by -0.7% compared to the previous month. This decline comes after wholesale prices had risen by 1.2% in February 2024, indicating a notable shift in the country’s economic landscape. The data, which was updated on 5th April 2024, reveals a stark contrast in wholesale price movements month-over-month. This change will likely have implications for various sectors of the Austrian economy, influencing production costs and consumer prices in the coming months. Stay tuned for further updates on Austria’s economic trends and how they impact the global market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com