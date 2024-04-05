In the latest update on Austrian wholesale prices, data shows that the indicator for March 2024 remained relatively stable compared to the previous month. The non-seasonally adjusted (n.s.a) indicator reached -2%, showing a slight improvement from the previous month’s figure of -2.1% in February 2024. This data was recently updated on 05 April 2024 and is presented on a year-over-year basis. The year-over-year comparison provides insight into the change for March 2024 compared to the same month a year ago, highlighting the current trend in wholesale prices in Austria. Stay tuned for further developments in the Austrian economy and its impact on the global market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com