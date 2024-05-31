Austria’s consumer price index (CPI) saw a significant halt in momentum, hitting a standstill at 0.00% in May 2024. This marks a decrease from April 2024 when the CPI was at 0.08%, according to recent data updated on May 31, 2024.Comparing the figures month-over-month, the previous indicator showcased a modest growth of 0.08% from March to April. However, the current report indicates no change from April to May, highlighting a stagnation in Austria’s price movement for goods and services.This latest CPI update could signal various underlying economic factors at play, including potential stabilization in consumer prices or shifts in economic policies. The flat reading is likely to generate discussions among economists and policymakers regarding the future direction of Austria’s economic trajectory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com