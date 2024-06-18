In May 2024, Austria witnessed a slight uptick in its Consumer Price Index (CPI), which reached 3.40% on a year-on-year basis, a modest increase from the 3.30% recorded in the preceding month. This data, updated on June 18, 2024, sheds light on the ongoing inflationary pressures within the Austrian economy over the comparison period.The previous indicator of 3.30% was based on the price changes observed from May 2023 to May 2024. The new figure indicates a continuation of upward pricing trends as the economy navigates varying pressures from domestic and global market conditions.Economists will be closely monitoring this incremental rise, analyzing its potential implications for purchasing power, cost of living, and monetary policy adjustments by Austria’s central bank. As this data unfolds, stakeholders across various sectors will be assessing the impact on economic stability and growth prospects.}The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com