Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Austria's Manufacturing Recovery Gathers Momentum

Austria's Manufacturing Recovery Gathers Momentum

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Austria’s manufacturing sector recovery gained strength in October driven by a sharp increase in new orders, survey results from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.

The headline UniCredit Bank Austria Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 54.0 in October from 51.7 in September. This was the highest reading in almost two years.

New orders logged its strongest growth since January 2018 as demand from domestic and foreign markets improved further.

On the back of robust demand, production levels were raised, which in turn led to a pick-up in firms’ purchasing activity and modest inflationary pressure on both input costs and output prices.

Still, goods producers continued to trim workforce numbers amid efforts to save costs.

The survey showed a slight drop in manufacturers’ optimism towards the outlook for activity over the next 12 months.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.