Austria's Trade Deficit Widens In July

Austria’s trade deficit widened in July on higher imports, data from Statistics Austria showed Monday.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 344.68 million from EUR 259.34 million in the previous year.

Imports advanced 8.5 percent on year to EUR 11.77 billion in July and exports increased 7.9 percent to EUR 11.42 billion.

During January to July, the trade deficit widened to EUR 2.79 billion from EUR 1.85 billion a year ago.

