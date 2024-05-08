In April 2024, Brazil experienced a significant surge in auto production, with the indicator jumping from 3.2% to 13.5%. This remarkable 10.3% increase marks a substantial growth in the country’s automotive manufacturing sector. The data, updated on 08 May 2024, shows a remarkable upturn in production levels compared to the previous month.This surge in auto production bodes well for the Brazilian economy, indicating a potential boost in manufacturing activities and economic growth. The month-over-month comparison highlights the substantial increase in production within a short timeframe, showcasing the resilience and potential of the Brazilian automotive industry. The soaring production numbers in April 2024 demonstrate the sector’s ability to adapt and thrive, contributing positively to the country’s economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com