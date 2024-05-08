Brazil’s auto sales have seen a positive upturn in April 2024, with the current indicator reaching 17.6%, up from the previous indicator of 13.6%. This represents a 4% increase in sales within the country’s automotive sector. The data, which was updated on 08 May 2024, reflects a month-over-month comparison, indicating a growth trend in the market. The rise in auto sales could be indicative of a strengthening economy and increased consumer confidence within the Brazilian market. Industry experts will be closely monitoring this trend to assess its sustainability in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com