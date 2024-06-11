Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has reported a substantial increase in its earnings for the first quarter, showing marked improvement from the same period last year.The company posted earnings of $252 million, or $1.16 per share, up from $161 million, or $0.75 per share, in the first quarter of the previous year.On an adjusted basis, excluding certain items, Autodesk reported earnings of $1.87 per share for the period.Revenue for the quarter saw an 11.8% rise, reaching $1.42 billion compared to $1.27 billion last year.### Autodesk Inc. First Quarter Financial Highlights (GAAP):- **Earnings:** $252 million, compared to $161 million last year- **Earnings Per Share (EPS):** $1.16, compared to $0.75 last year- **Revenue:** $1.42 billion, compared to $1.27 billion last year### Guidance:- **Next Quarter EPS:** Expected to be between $1.98 and $2.04- **Next Quarter Revenue:** Anticipated to range from $1.475 billion to $1.490 billion- **Full Year EPS:** Projected between $7.99 and $8.21- **Full Year Revenue:** Forecasted between $5.99 billion and $6.09 billionThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com