Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) addressed the claims made by an activist investor on Monday, expressing openness to discussions with shareholders and a willingness to consider contributions regarding business operations, including input from Starboard Value LP.The company, however, denied Starboard's request to re-open a notice period, asserting that such a move would not align with the best interests of Autodesk or its shareholders.Autodesk is set to proceed with its annual meeting as originally scheduled on July 16, 2024.Starboard, in a recent letter, accused the design-software company's board members of manipulating corporate governance structures and engaging in entrenchment tactics by failing to disclose significant malfeasance concerning the company's accounting and disclosure practices.At present, Autodesk's stock is experiencing a rise of 5.64 percent, reaching $238.62 compared to the previous closing value of $225.87 on the Nasdaq.