On Tuesday, Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) revealed that due to an ongoing internal investigation, they will not be able to file their annual report, Form 10-K, for the period ending January 31, 2024, within the standard deadline.The probe centres around the company's practices related to free cash flow and non-operating margin on a non-GAAP basis. A committee made up entirely of independent external directors is conducting this investigation. This information came to the management's attention after the earnings release on February 29. The company then voluntarily reached out to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Autodesk expects to file Form 10-K within the 15-day extension period.At present, shares stand at $251.02, a 3.21 percent dip from the previous close of $259.44, with a volume of 520,991.