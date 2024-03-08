In February 2024, the average hourly wages for permanent employees in Canada decreased to 4.9%, down from the previous indicator of 5.3% in January 2024. This data was updated on 08 March 2024, indicating a slight decline in wage growth. The change in average hourly wages is an essential economic indicator that provides insights into the overall financial well-being of employees in the country. While the decrease may raise some concerns, it is crucial to monitor future trends to understand the broader implications on the Canadian economy and workforce. Stay tuned for more updates on economic developments in Canada and around the world.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com