Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) has announced its preliminary results for the second quarter. The company anticipates revenue to exceed $252 million and earnings per share to surpass $1.38. This is an increase from their prior guidance, which projected revenue at $245 million and earnings per share at $1.30. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had forecasted the company to post earnings of $1.30 per share on revenues of $244.72 million. It is important to note that analysts' projections generally exclude special items.CEO Russell Low remarked, "We achieved a robust quarter as chipmakers worldwide continue to depend on Axcelis' Purion platform to sustain their operations. Systems revenue outperformed our expectations, driven in part by an improved conversion rate of evaluation systems to revenue."