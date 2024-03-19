On Tuesday morning, the shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) experienced a rise of over 5 percent, following the company’s unveiling of its paradigm phase 3 trial of Solriamfetol to counter the major depressive disorder, also known as MDD.MDD is a debilitating, persistent disorder that arises from biological factors and significantly hinders one’s social, occupational, educational or other significant aspects of life. The upcoming paradigm trial will scrutinize the effectiveness and security of Solriamfetol on approximately 300 patients over a 6-week period. This scrutiny will particularly focus on the fluctuations in the Montgomery Asberg Depression Rating Scale, which will be the primary endpoint of the exploration.As a result of the public announcement, the value of Axsome’s shares has surged by almost 5.38 percent, thus reaching $76.44. The previous closure in Nasdaq had the shares positioned at $72.54.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com