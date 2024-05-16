AstraZeneca’s sipavibart has shown a statistically significant reduction in the incidence of symptomatic COVID-19 compared to control treatments, which included tixagevimab/cilgavimab or a placebo, in immunocompromised patients, according to the results of the SUPERNOVA Phase III pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) trial.The trial successfully met its dual primary endpoints: a reduction in the relative risk of symptomatic COVID-19 caused by any SARS-CoV-2 variant, and a reduction in the relative risk of infections caused by variants not containing the F456L mutation.SUPERNOVA has indicated the potential benefits of sipavibart amidst a landscape of evolving variants, with COVID-19 cases during the trial being attributed to several different SARS-CoV-2 variants.Sipavibart, previously known as AZD3152, is an investigational long-acting monoclonal antibody designed to provide comprehensive and potent protection across Omicron and ancestral viral variants by neutralizing the interaction of the spike protein with the host receptor ACE2.For additional health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com