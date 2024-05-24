Azul and GOL airlines have announced a commercial cooperation agreement to integrate their respective flight networks across Brazil via a codeshare arrangement. This partnership will cover all domestic routes that are exclusively operated by either Azul or GOL, but not by both.The collaboration extends to their frequent flyer programs as well, enabling members of Azul Fidelidade and GOL’s Smiles programs to accrue points in their chosen program for flights included in the codeshare.According to Azul, customers will start to experience the benefits of this partnership by late June, once the offer is accessible through both airlines’ sales channels.Both Azul and GOL currently operate around 1,500 daily flights. This new agreement will result in more than 2,700 travel options, facilitating connections with just one transfer.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com