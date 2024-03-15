The following are key financial data points for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW):In the fourth quarter, the company reported a significant loss of $66.5 million, a substantial decline compared to its $2 million earnings in the corresponding period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) also drastically dropped to -$0.74, compared to a gain of $0.02 per share in the same period of the previous year. Notably, this disappointingly contrasts with the analysts’ projection of -$0.03 per share. As for revenue, it decreased to $227.2 million in the fourth quarter against $236.4 million in the same period the previous year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com