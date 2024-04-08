BAE Systems Plc. announced on Monday that they are the recipients of a $79 million contract awarded by the U.S. Marine Corps. This lucrative deal involves the creation and delivery of Production Representative Test Vehicles (PRTVs) for the Amphibious Combat Vehicle Recovery (ACV-R) program.Garrett Lacaillade, Vice President of Amphibious Programs at BAE Systems, provided a statement regarding the new contract. He highlighted the importance of the ACV-R as a modern and highly competent recovery unit, capable of offering on-the-go repair and crucial support in the field. It also ensures the safety of Marines, minimizing risk during maintenance operations.This contract signifies the second phase of the ACV-R program. The resulting PRTVs will be utilized in comprehensive government tests schedule for the following year.Previously, the Marine Corps awarded BAE a similar contract. This earlier agreement was focused primarily on the design and development of the ACV-R variant.At present, BAE Systems’ shares are experiencing a surge, registering an increase of 0.83 percent on the London Stock Exchange, valuing each share at 1,337 pounds.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com