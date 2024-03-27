BAE Systems plc (BAESY) unveiled on Wednesday its achievement of sealing a contract valued at $318 million from the U.S. Army. This contract centers on providing technical support and sustainment services for the M109A6 and A7 Self-Propelled Howitzers, as well as the M992A3 carrier and tracked vehicles. Spanning for five years, the System Technical Support and Sustainment System Technical Support contract will encompass delivery of engineering and logistics services to enhance capabilities, maintenance, and testing across the vehicle range. The announcement of this service contract follows the granting of the M109A7 production contract in November 2023.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com