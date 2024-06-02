The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Bahrain saw an uptick, rising to 1.20% in April 2024 compared to the same month last year, according to the updated data released on June 2, 2024. This represents a year-over-year increase from the previous month’s reading of 1.00%.The CPI growth indicates modest inflationary trends in the Bahraini economy, reflecting changes in the cost of living as influenced by various factors, including local and international market dynamics. The 0.20 percentage point rise in April’s CPI could be attributed to fluctuations in commodities, housing, and services sectors which continue contributing to the economic conditions in Bahrain.April’s data provides a clearer picture of the inflation landscape in Bahrain for analysts and stakeholders, highlighting the importance of monitoring economic indicators to anticipate future shifts and plan accordingly.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com