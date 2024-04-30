In a recent update on Bahrain’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), data released on 30 April 2024 has shown a noticeable increase to 1.00% compared to the previous indicator of 0.60% that was recorded back in February 2024. The comparison period specified for this data is year-over-year, meaning the current figure reflects the change in CPI from April 2023 to April 2024. The CPI is a key measure of inflation that tracks the average prices paid by consumers for goods and services, providing valuable insights into the state of the economy. The uptick in Bahrain’s CPI suggests a modest upward trend in consumer prices, which can have implications for monetary policy and economic decision-making in the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com