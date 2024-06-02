Bahrain’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a noteworthy turnaround in April 2024, moving from -0.20% in the previous month to a positive 0.30%, data updated on June 02, 2024, reveals. This shift marks the first positive CPI reading in six months, signaling a potential stabilization in consumer prices within the country.The change was captured in the month-over-month analysis, comparing the change for April to March 2024. The previous indicator, which was a -0.20%, compared the change in March to February 2024. The updated figures suggest an end to the deflationary pressure that had been persistent, indicating possible increases in consumer demand or adjustments in market dynamics.Economists are closely watching Bahrain’s economic indicators, as this latest data may reflect broader regional economic trends or policy impacts. Further monitoring will determine if this positive shift continues and how it influences overall economic stability in the months ahead.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com