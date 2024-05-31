In the midst of shifting economic landscapes and fluctuating oil prices, the latest data from Baker Hughes indicates stability in the U.S. rig count. As of May 31, 2024, the total rig count has held steady at 600, unchanged from the previous reporting period.This stability highlights a moment of equilibrium in the drilling industry, suggesting that energy companies are maintaining their operations at a consistent pace. Analysts and industry stakeholders will closely watch future updates for any signs of growth or contraction.The unchanged rig count comes as markets speculate about the future direction of oil prices and the broader energy sector. With geopolitical tensions and sustainable energy initiatives both influencing the market, the consistent rig count offers a snapshot of the current status quo amid broader uncertainties.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com