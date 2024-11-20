In a continued effort to maintain economic stability, Bank Indonesia has decided to keep its lending facility rate unchanged at 6.75% for November 2024. This decision comes on the heels of the previous adjustment in October 2024, where the rate was also held at the same level. The country’s central bank is seemingly taking a cautious approach as it navigates the complexities of the global economic landscape.The rate freeze suggests that Bank Indonesia is opting to prioritize stability in the face of uncertain economic conditions both domestically and internationally. By maintaining the current rate, the central bank aims to foster a conducive environment for economic growth while managing inflationary pressures.As the global economy continues to grapple with numerous challenges, Bank Indonesia’s steady stance reflects confidence in its current monetary policy framework. Market participants and economic stakeholders will be watching closely to see how this decision influences economic indicators in the upcoming months, as the bank continues to evaluate its strategy in alignment with global economic trends. The data update, provided on November 20, 2024, reaffirms the central bank’s current position on the lending facility rate.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com